Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
According to law enforcement, officers were sent to a local hospital just after 9:00 pm Saturday on a call that a man arrived with apparent gunshot wounds.
TPD said a crime scene was found on the 700 block of Southeast Lake Street.
The incident is still being investigated at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.