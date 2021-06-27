Saturday night shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

According to law enforcement, officers were sent to a local hospital just after 9:00 pm Saturday on a call that a man arrived with apparent gunshot wounds.

TPD said a crime scene was found on the 700 block of Southeast Lake Street.

The incident is still being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007

