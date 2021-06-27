Rain Showers and Isolated Storms Weaken Tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light rain showers towards the southeast and isolated small thunderstorms towards the northwest from today should mostly dissipate this evening. Overnight tonight temperatures should fall to the upper 60s wind very light southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies. We should remain mostly dry overnight tonight with only a slight chance of a light rain shower around the midnight hour.

Tonight: Mostly dry conditions under mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Calm south winds.

Tomorrow: Rain showers likely throughout the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely on Monday throughout the day into the evening. The rainfall will be light with the occasional moderate band of rainfall moving through. Otherwise, highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks identical to Monday with rain showers and storms being a bit more widespread in areas south and east of I-335. In North-Central Kansas, showers and storms will be more scattered in nature throughout this week.

Forecast rainfall amounts are between 0.50″ and 1.00″ through Thursday night in general. Some areas, especially in the southeast, could see more than an inch while areas in the northwest could see less than half an inch.

Day to day changes will be minimal for the few days. Temperatures will stay very mild with the cloud cover and rain. Highs will consistently be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A weak cold front is expected to pass over Northeast Kansas during the day on Thursday. The front will slightly lower our daytime temps for Friday and clear out the clouds.

We begin to dry things out by Friday with mostly sunny skies and south winds between 5-10 mph. Saturday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s just in time for the Independence Day holiday on Sunday. The 4th of July looks like great weather to spend an evening outdoors to enjoy a local fireworks display.

Rainy Weather Pattern Next Few Days (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Flash flooding will be a concern over the next several days with the possibility of multiple rain events into next week. Although the rain this week will be light to moderate, the heavy rain last week has saturated the ground. The rain the next few days will not be all day rain everyday. The chance for rain does exists on each day and the rainfall is expected to be light to possibly moderate at times. Additional rainfall amounts are expected to be between 0.50″ and 1.00″.

