Rain Showers Heaviest in Southeast Kansas Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light rain showers are likely today with the heaviest rain falling in Southeast Kansas, although rain amounts will be less than 0.25 inches overall. The rain should extend up to the I-335 corridor today, however areas north and west of that interstate could also see light rain showers today. The northwest should remain mostly dry today with mostly cloudy skies across Northeast Kansas and highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight tonight temperatures should fall to the upper 60s wind very light southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies. We should remain dry overnight tonight with only a slight chance of a light rain shower.

Today: Light rain showers and mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to low 80s. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly dry conditions under mostly cloudy skies. lows in the upper 60s. Calm south winds.

Monday: Rain showers likely throughout the day. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Monday begins our wet weather pattern for the next couple of days. The exact timing and location of rain will be hard to pin point exactly, but overall the heaviest amounts of rain should be to the southeast with lower accumulations towards the northwest.

Forecast rainfall amounts are between 0.50″ and 1.00″ through Thursday night in general. Some areas, especially in the southeast, could see more than an inch while areas in the northwest could see less than half an inch.

Temperatures during this time will stay very mild with the cloud cover and rain. Highs will consistently be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. A weak cold front is expected to pass over Northeast Kansas during the day on Thursday. The front will slightly lower our daytime temps for Friday and clear out the clouds.

The upcoming holiday weekend should be dry though with sunny skies and light winds. Perfect for fireworks!

Upcoming Rainy Pattern (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Flash flooding will be a concern over the next several days with the possibility of multiple rain events into next week. Although the rain this week will be light to moderate, the heavy rain last week has saturated the ground. The rain the next few days will not be all day rain everyday. The chance for rain does exists on each day and the rainfall is expected to be light to possibly moderate at times. Additional rainfall amounts are expected to be between 0.50″ and 1.00″.

