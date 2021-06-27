Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Plainville, Kan.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store in Plainville, which is a town of about 2,000 people about 300 miles west of Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting happened after an officer tried to arrest 29-year-old Nicole Dechant of Hays on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

The KBI said Dechant pulled a gun out of her bag when the officer tried to arrest her. After Dechant ignored commands to drop the gun the officer fired several times and fatally wounded her. The officer wasn’t hurt.

KBI says they will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Rooks County Attorney for review.

