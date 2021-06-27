Colt Ford is back and ready to hit the stage in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Country artist, Colt Ford is back with new music here at Kicker Country Stampede amid a battle with recently-diagnosed eye cancer.

In March of 2020, Colt ford who is the writer behind hit “Dirt Road Anthem” received news that he had signs of eye cancer.

Ford underwent surgery and he says this battle could have kept him from performing on stage this year.

“All of a sudden someone was like what is wrong with your eye and I’m like I don’t know, I had no idea what was wrong and I went to see a doctor and it got bigger and they are like I can’t help you so I went to another doctor and it turned out to be cancerous and I caught it in time and she said I was probably a week away from doing full chemo,” Ford said.

Along with his own health risk, not seeing his fans from being in a pandemic wasn’t easy.

“I’m just a people guy like I love people and some artists are reclusive and that’s not me, I want to shake hands and hold babies and do all that and it was hard, it was brutal to lose that crew,” he said.

Not only did the pandemic affect him, but his crew too.

“For my band and crew, it’s not a hobby for them, and this is what they do for a living and all of a sudden we dint have anyone coming in and it was tough but I’m just excited to be back and playing music and the country opening again, let’s get back to living life,” said Ford.

Fans at Country Stampede made a trip especially to see the one and only Colt Ford.

“I am here specifically to see colt ford in concert, I’m a huge fan and that is home I do my house cleaning all my crafts, and I’ve never seen him in concert, and I’m from Salina, Kansas and I convinced my other half that we needed to come today,” said a fan.

On the last day of the festival, Ford says he’s been looking forward to this moment.

“It’s unbelievable to be playing music again, we have been playing a lot the last couple of months and this day is a little tired, I haven’t slept in 30 hours we had delays yesterday so I’m running off of their energy right now, we haven’t played festivals so its fun to see some of your buddies, I haven’t seen Luke Combs in quite a while so I’m glad to be here, it’s not raining so I’m ready to get after it,” he said.

Ford has kept his battle with eye cancer to himself because he didn’t want to worry any of his fans and he says his battle isn’t severe.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.