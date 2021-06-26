Advertisement

Vote underway deciding if Frito-Lay Union Members will strike

Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vote is in progress for a potential strike from union members at Frito-Lay.

Members of the local Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers union (BCTGM) held several sessions at the Capitol Plaza Hotel Saturday to vote on if they should strike.

Union members are in conflict with the company and are fighting for improved working conditions, benefits and wages.

Mediation failed back in March.

“It’s gotten to this point because the membership has endured three contracts now with substandard wage increases the company has really held out on wage increases all the employees deserve better and they’re fighting for it,” said Mark Benaka the Business Manager for the union.

The earliest the union could strike is July 5.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede Information
TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert Flooding
Friday forecast: More storms especially this afternoon
FILE - Topeka police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police...
TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting
Michael Yates Jr., 23, of Topeka, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting and...
Arrest made in Friday morning shooting and police pursuit

Latest News

A Short Break Before More Rain
A child gets vaccinated at the Salvation Army's Vaccine Fiesta on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Salvation Army hosts Vaccine Fiesta
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Air groups from all over the country took to the Topeka skies for the opening day of Thunder...
Thunder Over the Heartland takes flight at Forbes Field