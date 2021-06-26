Vote underway deciding if Frito-Lay Union Members will strike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vote is in progress for a potential strike from union members at Frito-Lay.

Members of the local Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers union (BCTGM) held several sessions at the Capitol Plaza Hotel Saturday to vote on if they should strike.

Union members are in conflict with the company and are fighting for improved working conditions, benefits and wages.

Mediation failed back in March.

“It’s gotten to this point because the membership has endured three contracts now with substandard wage increases the company has really held out on wage increases all the employees deserve better and they’re fighting for it,” said Mark Benaka the Business Manager for the union.

The earliest the union could strike is July 5.

