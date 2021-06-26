Thunder Over the Heartland takes flight at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Air groups from all over the country took to the Topeka skies for the opening day of Thunder Over the Heartland Saturday.

It is Topeka’s first major airshow in 25 years and the planning has been a year in the making.

“It’s fun, there’s a lot of pride in being able to bring this event back to the community,” said Brooks Pettit, the Chairman of the airshow.

“Our community needed a big event like this coming out of COVID, everybody’s ready to be outside.”

Guests had the chance to tour military aircrafts which took on a special meaning for some visitors.

“It’s great to come out here and get to see some planes you don’t see everyday,” said Topeka resident Rob McLaughlin.

“My grandpa flew in World War II and there’s a B-52 out here and I wanted to see some of that see some of that history.”

Hannah Peterson and her husband, both Air Force Veterans visited with their two sons.

“We worked on planes similar to these, we want our kids to think ‘hey, airplanes are cool!’” she hoped.

“I’ve been out for over 10 years and it’s awesome to see the planes I worked on.”

Visitors said what’s most exciting is being part of the take off of a new Topeka tradition.

“It’s nice to see everyone enjoying themselves, families, kids, getting out we’ve been trapped inside for a year so it feels good to get out,” said McLaughlin.

“Hopefully they can see cool airplanes learn about airplanes learn about the safety of airplanes,” said Peterson.

Thunder Over the Heartland continues Sunday. Doors open at 11:30.

