Stormont Vail Events Center mass vaccination site to close earlier than expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site will close a little earlier than expected.

Stormont Vail Health says it will close the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Stormont Vail Events Center on July 9. The Clinic was originally expected to close on July 31, which coincides with its contract end date. It said for the final three Fridays of the clinic - June 25, July 2 and July 9, it will offer the following services:

Individuals needing their first dose of the two-part COVID-19 vaccine will be scheduled at that location. They will receive their second dose at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, 2252 S.W. 10th Ave., just east of 10th and MacVicar.

Individuals who have already received their first dose at the events center clinic and have a scheduled boost (second) dose on June 25, July 2 or July 9 should continue to go to the events center for that follow-up care.

According to the Health Network, after the Vaccine Clinic closes on July 9, vaccinations will continue to be available through the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy. It said this will be for patients and community members that have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, Stormont Vail said its organization will also offer COVID-19 vaccines to inpatients in its hospital and patients in its emergency room. It said plans are being made for additional distribution at other locations in the system.

Stormont Vail said the Vaccine Clinic at the Events Center opened on Dec. 16, 2020, and has provided over 85,000 first and second doses to members of the community. It said an interdisciplinary team came together to set up the clinic quickly to provide the mass vaccination location for the area after the first vaccine became available.

According to Stormont Vail, the Vaccine Clinic at the Stormont Vail Events Center has walk-in availability from 8 to 11 a.m. on Fridays or an appointment can be scheduled. It said all Kansans 12 and older are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call the Vaccine Assistance Line at 785-270-4786, sign up through a MyChart account or click HERE.

