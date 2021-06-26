Advertisement

Stampede, Air Show attendees asked to Shelter in Place for third day in a row

(Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those at the Country Stampede and Thunder Over the Heartland have been asked to shelter in place for a third straight day.

Country Stampede and Thunder Over the Heartland have asked attendees to shelter in place just after 1 p.m. on Saturday due to incoming weather. This is the third day the schedule has been disrupted and attendees have been asked to take shelter due to storms.

