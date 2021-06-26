Salvation Army hosts Vaccine Fiesta

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - East Topeka residents had the chance to take their shot to be protected from COVID-19 at a Vaccine Fiesta hosted by the Salvation Army Saturday.

Anyone who participated could choose from any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available.

Participants could also enjoy free food and a mini museum from the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Community partners were hoping to increase the amount of East Topeka residents getting vaccinated.

“For a lot of different reasons, some within their control some out of their control they haven’t been as vaccinated as other areas of Topeka,” Lalo Munoz, the Executive Director of El Centro of Topeka said.

“Topeka is only as healthy as all of our parts so making sure that this area is vaccinated is making sure all of Topeka is healthy.”

“You can get vaccinated for yourself of course but at this point children under 12 can’t be vaccinated,” added Ximena Garcia, Governor Laura Kelly’s Senior Advisor for COVID Vaccine Equity.

“I think it’s really important for adults who can get vaccinated to do so to protect those who aren’t able to be vaccinated.”

A second clinic for those who chose a two-dose vaccine will be held at the Salvation Army July 17th.

