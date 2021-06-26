Advertisement

Salvation Army hosts Vaccine Fiesta

A child gets vaccinated at the Salvation Army's Vaccine Fiesta on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A child gets vaccinated at the Salvation Army's Vaccine Fiesta on Saturday, June 26, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - East Topeka residents had the chance to take their shot to be protected from COVID-19 at a Vaccine Fiesta hosted by the Salvation Army Saturday.

Anyone who participated could choose from any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available.

Participants could also enjoy free food and a mini museum from the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Community partners were hoping to increase the amount of East Topeka residents getting vaccinated.

“For a lot of different reasons, some within their control some out of their control they haven’t been as vaccinated as other areas of Topeka,” Lalo Munoz, the Executive Director of El Centro of Topeka said.

“Topeka is only as healthy as all of our parts so making sure that this area is vaccinated is making sure all of Topeka is healthy.”

“You can get vaccinated for yourself of course but at this point children under 12 can’t be vaccinated,” added Ximena Garcia, Governor Laura Kelly’s Senior Advisor for COVID Vaccine Equity.

“I think it’s really important for adults who can get vaccinated to do so to protect those who aren’t able to be vaccinated.”

A second clinic for those who chose a two-dose vaccine will be held at the Salvation Army July 17th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede Information
TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert Flooding
Friday forecast: More storms especially this afternoon
FILE - Topeka police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police...
TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting
Michael Yates Jr., 23, of Topeka, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting and...
Arrest made in Friday morning shooting and police pursuit

Latest News

Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Vote underway deciding if Frito-Lay Union Members will strike
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Air groups from all over the country took to the Topeka skies for the opening day of Thunder...
Thunder Over the Heartland takes flight at Forbes Field
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition