Saint Xavier to host fireworks sale for extracurricular activities
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - St. Francis Xavier School will be hosting TNT fireworks stand from June 30th – July 4th.
The School said that the stand will be located on East Chestnut Street next to Arby’s. Funds raised will help support the extracurricular activities for the 2021-22 school year and aid in the purchase of new track and cross-country team warm-up suits.
