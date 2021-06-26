Advertisement

Saint Xavier to host fireworks sale for extracurricular activities

St. Francis Xavier Fireworks Stand.
St. Francis Xavier Fireworks Stand.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - St. Francis Xavier School will be hosting TNT fireworks stand from June 30th – July 4th.

The School said that the stand will be located on  East Chestnut Street next to Arby’s. Funds raised will help support the extracurricular activities for the 2021-22 school year and aid in the purchase of new track and cross-country team warm-up suits.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

