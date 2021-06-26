Advertisement

RCPD officer makes special birthday visit

RCPD Officer Swearingen shows a birthday boy his patrol unit on Friday, June 25, 2021.
RCPD Officer Swearingen shows a birthday boy his patrol unit on Friday, June 25, 2021.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys got a special birthday visit from a Riley County Police Officer who showed them his patrol car on Friday.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that one family was left very happy on Friday. It said a set of twins got a special visit from Officer Swearingen for their birthday.

According to RCPD, Officer Swearingen was asked by the twins’ father on Friday morning if he could stop by and wish his boys a happy birthday. It said Officer Swearingen escorted the father home and showed the birthday boys his patrol unit and gave them a round of high-fives.

“Thank you for taking time out of your day to make their birthday a special one,” said the mother.

