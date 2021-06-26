Advertisement

RCPD to conduct DUI Saturation Patrol Saturday night

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will have extra officers on the lookout Saturday night for impaired driving.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday night, June 26, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

According to RCPD, officers will look for signs of impaired drivers and other traffic violations. It said drivers that show signs of alcohol or drug use will be evaluated. Those confirmed to be impaired will be arrested.

RCPD said the purpose of the programs to have additional officers in and around Manhattan to detect and deter impaired driving. It said the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Project provided the funding for this patrol.

