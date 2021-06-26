Rain and Storms Push Into Missouri Leaving Behind a Dry Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few scattered thunderstorms made there way across Eastern Kansas today along a cold front. These storms mainly stayed east and southeast of Topeka. No rain is expected behind the cold front overnight tonight. Any rain showers and storms in Northeast Kansas should dissipate this evening.

Lows tonight will be slightly cooler than originally forecast since skies are likely going to be partly cloudy overnight becoming mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s overnight with light northerly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow should remain dry for most areas, however, scattered rain showers are possible for areas near I-335 southward. Otherwise, highs tomorrow will be in the middle 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a light northeast breeze throughout the day. Lows Sunday night should fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Storms end. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph. Very low chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two to the southeast.

Monday: Widespread rain showers likely throughout the day. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds between 5-10 mph.

Several chances for rain are forecast to end the month of June. The next 8 days will be a wet pattern with plenty of cloud cover until the weekend when we start to clear out the clouds and rainy weather.

Between now and Thursday, an additional 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain is possible with areas southeast of I-335 seeing the heaviest amounts.

The first wave of rain comes in on Monday with widespread rain showers possible throughout the day into Monday night. Wave two comes in on Tuesday with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Wednesday looks the same before the rain chances decrease on Thursday.

Temperatures during this time period will be mild with highs consistently in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. None of the next 8 days appears to stand out as being too windy either.

Forecast Rainfall Amounts Through Saturday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you’re heading out to Country Stampede please stay weather aware... The event should remain dry this evening but in case there is lightning in the area be sure to take shelter indoors if need be. Flash flooding will be a concern over the next several days with the possibility of multiple rain events into next week.

