Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office to discuss new facility with residents

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office will discuss the building of a new facility with residents throughout the month July.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says it will host a public meeting about plans to build a new facility on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at the Osage City Community Building, 517 S. 1st St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the meeting will address questions and concerns from county residents. It said it will also explain how the county will benefit from a new facility.

The Sheriff’s Office said future public meetings will be held at different locations throughout the county in July.

