More Thunderstorms This Afternoon, Flooding a Big Concern

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our southern counties including Osage, Franklin, Anderson, and Lyon county saw between 4-6 inches of rain from yesterday’s thunderstorms. This has caused for flooding concerns especially with more thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.

Today’s storms will not be as strong as yesterday’s, however quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are still possible. The threat of more concern is of course flooding. Areas once again mainly south of I-70 have a decent chance of seeing an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Otherwise, today will be in the middle 80s with mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions and south winds between 5-10 mph. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon starting between 4-6pm initiating along/ahead of a cold front. These storms will not be as widespread as what we’ve seen recently. These storms will be possible until about 10-midnight tonight before chances begin to taper off. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Today: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms could be severe with quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Flooding is a bigger concern though. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds between 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Storms end. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph. Very low chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Scattered rain showers and light thunderstorms continue to be forecast for Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and winds returning from the south between 5-10 mph. Lows Monday night will be in the mid 60s.

Several chances for rain are forecast to end the month of June. The next 8 days will be a wet pattern with plenty of cloud cover until the weekend when we start to clear out the clouds and rainy weather.

June has been a dry month for many up until now and we are likely going to end the month with average or above average rainfall amounts.

Wet Weather Pattern (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While storms could develop anytime this afternoon, highest chance will be after 3pm. Stay weather aware because storms could develop and strengthen quickly. Flooding will be a major concern with storms today especially over areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. If you come across water on the roadway and can’t see the road underneath, it’s always best to turn around and don’t drown. If you’re heading out to Country Stampede there is a higher chance of storms affecting the event today and even tomorrow compared to yesterday. Please stay weather aware...even if it’s not severe, if there’s lightning you are in danger and should seek shelter by heading to your car.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.