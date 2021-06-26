Advertisement

Midland Care hosts 25th annual Celebration Walk

Midland Care 2021 Celebration Walk
Midland Care 2021 Celebration Walk(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede wasn’t the only act in town Friday night - Midland Care hosted its 25th Annual Celebration Walk.

A weather delay pushed the walk’s start to 7 p.m., but it ran until dusk.

Visitors stopped by for a stroll through the grounds and observed luminaries of people’s loved ones while enjoying food, music, and other activities.

The ceremony closed with a reading of all the names honored through the night.

Luminaries were exchanged for a $10 donation. You can find more information, or donate, at Midland Care’s website. Proceeds will help Midland Care provide care for those that can’t afford to pay them.

”It really helps us to be able to sustain our mission,” Midland Care CEO Shawn Sullivan said. “We take care of frail, vulnerable seniors, elders, people of all ages, and we need the community support to be able to do that.”

