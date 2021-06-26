Marion Good Kid Braedon Mercer is a man of many talents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- June Good Kid Braedon Mercer is a three-sports athlete for the Marion, Kansas Warriors in football, basketball and baseball. He is a 4-time nominated player of the week in basketball; 2-A All District 2nd team offense, honorable mention offense and honorable mention defense in football this year. While his talents on the field and court speak for themselves, Braedon’s personal philosophy in his game is “Physical goals do not matter to me as much as being a role model to the younger teammates who have more years to improve. My goal is to be the best player that I can be but also be the best teammate.”

He was a Homecoming King candidate and there’s more -- Braedon worked for Spur Ridge Vet Clinic as a dog walker and a cook with The Parlour Restaurant in Marion.

Braedon Mercer maintains a 3.58 GPA and plans to continue his academic career at Wichita State then Butler to pursue his education goals in Fire Science. Braedon, good luck and congrats from the 13 News team!

