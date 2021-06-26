Advertisement

Marion Good Kid Braedon Mercer is a man of many talents

This 3-sports all star hopes to major in Fire Science
Good Kid Braedon Mercer is a man of many talents(Beth Mercer)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- June Good Kid Braedon Mercer is a three-sports athlete for the Marion, Kansas Warriors in football, basketball and baseball. He is a 4-time nominated player of the week in basketball; 2-A All District 2nd team offense, honorable mention offense and honorable mention defense in football this year. While his talents on the field and court speak for themselves, Braedon’s personal philosophy in his game is “Physical goals do not matter to me as much as being a role model to the younger teammates who have more years to improve. My goal is to be the best player that I can be but also be the best teammate.”

He was a Homecoming King candidate and there’s more -- Braedon worked for Spur Ridge Vet Clinic as a dog walker and a cook with The Parlour Restaurant in Marion.

Braedon Mercer maintains a 3.58 GPA and plans to continue his academic career at Wichita State then Butler to pursue his education goals in Fire Science. Braedon, good luck and congrats from the 13 News team!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Country Stampede
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
First Alert Flooding
Friday forecast: More storms especially this afternoon

Latest News

Thunder Over The Heartland practice runs. (June 25, 2021)
Heartland air show still on for Saturday and Sunday
Blanco Brown at Country Stampede 2021
The main stage giving performers a chance to rock out at Stampede
Kicker Country Stampede security guard helping guide traffic. (June 23, 2021)
Law enforcement urging patrons plan for Stampede traffic
Catherine Hawkins is a Manhattan High grad now heading to UMKC
Manhattan Good Kid Catherine also has friends in Guatemala