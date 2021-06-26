Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shots fired near 13th and Buchanan St. on Saturday

A shooting at 13th and Buchanan sent one man to the hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
A shooting at 13th and Buchanan sent one man to the hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle on Saturday just before noon with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Topeka Police Department says on Saturday, June 26, just before noon, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 13th and Buchanan St.

Before arrival, TPD said officers learned that an adult male had been shot and taken to the hospital via private vehicle. It said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said it is still in the early stages of this investigation and no further information is available. Anyone with information related to the incident should email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

