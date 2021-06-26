Advertisement

KU’s Finley tosses way to second Olympics

Former KU standout Mason Finley qualified for his second Olympics, winning the discus at the...
Former KU standout Mason Finley qualified for his second Olympics, winning the discus at the U.S. Olympic Trials June 25, 2021.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Mason Finley scored a spot in his second Olympic games in winning fashion.

The former University of Kansas standout won the men’s discus Friday at the U.S. Olympic Trials. His throw of 63.07m (206-11 ft) bested Reggie Jagers III, who had a throw of 62.61.

Finley, who currently serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the Jayhawks, also made the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he made the finals and finished 11th.

Finley came into the trials with the nation’s third-best mark this season.

At KU, Finley was a three-time Outdoor All-American in both the shot put and discus, from 2010 to 2012. He also earned Indoor All-American honors in the shot put in 2010 and 2011, and holds the indoor school school record in shot put, with an outdoor mark that sits second in school history.

Finley is the second former Jayhawk to earn a spot on the Tokyo track and field team for the U.S. Bryce Hoppel qualified in the 800 meters, finishing third in the finals. Hoppel also is a volunteer assistant for the Jayhawks.

