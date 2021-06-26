KSU’s Kynard qualifies for US Olympic Trial finals
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Erik Kynard will compete for a spot on Team USA.
The former Kansas State track star finished tied for first in the qualifying round of the US Olympic Trials Men’s High Jump. He cleared a height of 2.19m (7.185 feet).
Kynard competes in the high jump finals Sunday, June 27 at 3:15 pm CT.
The 2012 Olympic gold medalist was an 8-time All-American while with the Wildcats. He won back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships in the High Jump.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.