KSU’s Kynard qualifies for US Olympic Trial finals

EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Erik Kynard will compete for a spot on Team USA.

The former Kansas State track star finished tied for first in the qualifying round of the US Olympic Trials Men’s High Jump. He cleared a height of 2.19m (7.185 feet).

Kynard competes in the high jump finals Sunday, June 27 at 3:15 pm CT.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist was an 8-time All-American while with the Wildcats. He won back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships in the High Jump.

