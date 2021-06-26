Advertisement

KSU’s Kynard qualifies for US Olympic Trial finals

Erik Kynard competes during the prelims of the men's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Erik Kynard competes during the prelims of the men's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Erik Kynard will compete for a spot on Team USA.

The former Kansas State track star finished tied for first in the qualifying round of the US Olympic Trials Men’s High Jump. He cleared a height of 2.19m (7.185 feet).

Kynard competes in the high jump finals Sunday, June 27 at 3:15 pm CT.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist was an 8-time All-American while with the Wildcats. He won back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships in the High Jump.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

