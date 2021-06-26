TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

The Kicker Country Stampede marks a special place in the hearts of one family.

The stampede is a family tradition for one Carbondale family.

For 25 years, the Jolly family has made it a tradition to attend the Kicker Country Stampede.

“it’s a hard weekend for all of us, a hard week actually,” Lisa jolly said. “Everybody is just real good friends, we’ve done this for years and years. We actually had a granny’s gone wild group that we take out .there’s like 12 of 16 of us that go every year.”

But this year, one of them is missing. Anita Jolly passed away January 25th.

l“This was her big event. It was the Chiefs divisional and I talked to her at 930 that night and 3 hours later, I got a call and she was gone, but we’re up here to celebrate her life and we know she’s up there watching over each and every one of us,” Lisa explained.

Despite the mixed emotions, the family knew she’d want to continue the tradition.

“We celebrated her birthday, it’s June 22nd so actually Monday night we went up to Manhattan to Tuttle creek where we always stayed in site 30. We spread a few of ashes up there, took mom and dad up, the family and we left part of there, because that’s where she wanted to be,” Lisa said.

“We been friends for 40 years and worked with her, we both worked at blue cross together for years,” Cherry Rogers, one of Lisa’s friends said. “We rode together to work together, we hung together, we rode to the stampede every year except the first one. I mean this was our thing.”

Still, going to the stampede without Anita is tough.

“It’s just I cant get excited without her even though she’s probably the reason its raining,” Rogers emphasized.

Lisa says remembering her sister this way brings a little peace.

“Just knowing that she’s happy this is what she wanted us to do. The memories that I got of my sister, I mean it’s just unbearable but we’ll get through it and that’s what she’ll want us to do is go on so we’re up here for her mainly.”

Lisa and her friends says they plan to continue going to the kicker country stampede in honor of her sister Anita.

