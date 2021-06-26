Advertisement

Junction City Animal Shelter to host pet Rabies vaccine event Saturday

FILE - Cat gets a rabies vaccine
FILE - Cat gets a rabies vaccine
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter will host a pet Rabies vaccination event on Saturday afternoon, June 26.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says it has another opportunity for pet parents to get their pets up to date on their Rabies vaccines. It said it will be at South Bark Dog Park next to the St. Mary’s Cemetery from 1 to 3 p.m. It said the event costs $10.

According to the Shelter, the event will be cash-only, and if severe weather enters the area, the event will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
Country Stampede Information
First Alert Flooding
Friday forecast: More storms especially this afternoon
FILE - Topeka police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police...
TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting
Michael Yates Jr., 23, of Topeka, was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting and...
Arrest made in Friday morning shooting and police pursuit

Latest News

Man dies after shootout with Kansas police
Stampede, Air Show attendees asked to Shelter in Place for third day in a row
A shooting at 13th and Buchanan sent one man to the hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Man taken to hospital after shots fired near 13th and Buchanan St. on Saturday
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office to discuss new facility with residents