Junction City Animal Shelter to host pet Rabies vaccine event Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter will host a pet Rabies vaccination event on Saturday afternoon, June 26.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says it has another opportunity for pet parents to get their pets up to date on their Rabies vaccines. It said it will be at South Bark Dog Park next to the St. Mary’s Cemetery from 1 to 3 p.m. It said the event costs $10.

According to the Shelter, the event will be cash-only, and if severe weather enters the area, the event will be rescheduled.

