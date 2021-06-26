Fireworks not allowed in Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has reminded Country Stampede attendees that fireworks are not allowed.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a Facebook post that it hates to ruin the fun, but fireworks are not allowed within the Country Stampede.

It still invited the public to come out and have a good time, but to leave the fireworks at home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.