Fireworks not allowed in Country Stampede

(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)
(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has reminded Country Stampede attendees that fireworks are not allowed.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a Facebook post that it hates to ruin the fun, but fireworks are not allowed within the Country Stampede.

It still invited the public to come out and have a good time, but to leave the fireworks at home.

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 06-26-2021
Strong storms are shuffling the schedule at the 2021 Kicker Country Stampede, but fans are...
Country Stampede campers aren’t letting the weather keep them from having a good time