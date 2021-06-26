Advertisement

Fireworks allowed within Emporia June 27 - July 5

Fireworks
Fireworks(KFYR-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia will allow fireworks to be set off in the city between June 27 and July 5 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The Lyon County Emergency Communication Center says according to City of Emporia Fireworks Ordinance #17-05, fireworks are only allowed within the city limits between June 27 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It said on July 3 and 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.

According to LCECC, no fireworks are allowed to be set off in streets, parks, golf courses, city parking lots, recreational fields, the Zoo, the Recreation Center or the Aquatic Center parking lots. It said fireworks are also not allowed to be set off within 200 square feet of a hospital, school or nursing home property line.

LCECC said bottle rockets, sparklers with metal or unmanned aerial fireworks are strictly prohibited.

According to the Center, three things to remember are: to be kind and respectful to neighbors, be safe and there will be 911 dispatchers available to take emergency and non-emergency calls.

The Center also reminded those that discharge fireworks for the holiday will need to pick up their trash to reduce fire hazards.

