Country Stampede campers aren’t letting the weather keep them from having a good time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It has not been the Country Stampede people have hoped for, there has been more sitting in campers than in actually seats for the show, but one couple is still having fun.

“It was still fun, we were disappointed at the last act but we know it is a safety precaution, we weren’t worried about it but overall its been fun,” said camper, Marcus Meeker.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Country Stampede required everyone to take safety and go to a sheltered spot until further notice.

Last night fans were forced to leave their seats as they were waiting for Riley Green to perform.

Campers and organizers woke up Friday morning to more string winds and storms that made them have doubts about tonight.

“I woke up at 3:30 this morning with the camper shaking and I was getting a little nervous and I looked out the window and no one else was nervous and then I saw a trash can blowing and it was a little scary,” said Mary Meeker.

In order for campers to come back out again, organizers had to pick up all the flipped chairs and set up all the tents that were blown down from the heavy winds.

But despite the cancellation, one couple is making this a great experience no matter what.

The gates reopened at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and and campers stormed the gates ready to hear live performances.

