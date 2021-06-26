Advertisement

1 injured in Topeka shooting

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a person an of interest was taken into custody after a shooting in the central part of the city Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near SW 11th and College Ave. TPD said officers found the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

No other information was available. 13 NEWS will provide updates as they are available.

