Advertisement

Worlds of Fun to continue calendar change through July due to labor shortage, adds Oceans of Fun

FILE - The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday,...
FILE - The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun has extended its cut days through July due to a labor shortage and has added cut days for Oceans of Fun.

Worlds of Fun says it wants to ensure it delivers a fun and memorable experience, however, the continued labor shortage has not left its parks untouched. It says while it continues to actively recruit employees, it must readjust its operating calendar.

According to the amusement park, Worlds of Fun will continue to be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the week of July 24. The calendar change was originally scheduled to return to normal at the end of June. Additionally, it said Oceans of Fun will now also be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of its season.

The park said if reservations were made for these days, customers will need to manage their reservation or contact it.

To contact Worlds of Fun regarding reservation changes, click HERE.

Worlds of Fun cutting days due to staffing issues

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

Latest News

Thunder Over The Heartland practice runs. (June 25, 2021)
Heartland air show still on for Saturday and Sunday
13 News at Six
JoAnn Falletta is guest conductor for the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival at Washburn University.
Sunflower Music Festival finale to debut new work honoring women U.S. Supreme Court justices
JoAnn Falletta is guest conductor for the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival at Washburn University.
Sunflower Music Festival finale to debut new work honoring women U.S. Supreme Court justices