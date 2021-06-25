Worlds of Fun to continue calendar change through July due to labor shortage, adds Oceans of Fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun has extended its cut days through July due to a labor shortage and has added cut days for Oceans of Fun.

Worlds of Fun says it wants to ensure it delivers a fun and memorable experience, however, the continued labor shortage has not left its parks untouched. It says while it continues to actively recruit employees, it must readjust its operating calendar.

According to the amusement park, Worlds of Fun will continue to be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the week of July 24. The calendar change was originally scheduled to return to normal at the end of June. Additionally, it said Oceans of Fun will now also be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of its season.

The park said if reservations were made for these days, customers will need to manage their reservation or contact it.

To contact Worlds of Fun regarding reservation changes, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.