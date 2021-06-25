Wichita man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for distributing thousands of child porn images

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is facing nearly 13 years in prison for operating a Dropbox account to distribute thousands of pictures of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Devan Navarette, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography in February of 2021. He said in the plea, Navarette admitted to operating a Dropbox account to share files of child pornography with other users. When Dropbox discovered the happenings, Slkinard said it reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found thousands of images that showed children, including prepubescent children, made to engage in sexual acts.

As part of the sentence, Slinkard said Navarette will also pay $57,000 in restitution to the victims.

Slinkard said he commended Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s office for their work on the case. He said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case.

