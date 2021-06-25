Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for distributing thousands of child porn images

(KTUU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is facing nearly 13 years in prison for operating a Dropbox account to distribute thousands of pictures of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Devan Navarette, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography in February of 2021. He said in the plea, Navarette admitted to operating a Dropbox account to share files of child pornography with other users. When Dropbox discovered the happenings, Slkinard said it reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found thousands of images that showed children, including prepubescent children, made to engage in sexual acts.

As part of the sentence, Slinkard said Navarette will also pay $57,000 in restitution to the victims.

Slinkard said he commended Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s office for their work on the case. He said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

Latest News

Community Blood Centers hosted mobile Blood Drive at Topeka ER & Hospital
Blood Donation Centers Continue Fighting Empty Shelves
14 indicted for over $1 million in wire fraud
Tickets for Harlem Globetrotters at Stormont Vail Events Center on sale now
FILE - Topeka police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police...
TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting