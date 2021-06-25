U.S. Treasury: COVID relief funds may be used to help residents with high utility bills from Feb. cold snap

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Treasury has assured Sen. Jerry Moran that COVID relief funds may be used to help residents and businesses with high utility bills due to the February cold snap.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Treasury has clarified that Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds can be used as grants for households, small businesses and nonprofits that have inflated utility bills due to the natural gas shortage during the February cold snap.

“Many Kansans are concerned about the steep increase in their gas bill following the spike in natural gas prices earlier this year,” said Sen. Moran. “I’m pleased that the U.S. Treasury has now provided increased flexibility to state and local governments regarding the permissible use of federal relief funds after I raised this issue to them in March. As Kansans continue to deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic, this decision will alleviate a lot of consternation for those states impacted by the February extreme weather that caused elevated natural gas prices.”

In March, Sen. Moran said he questioned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the flexible use of federal funds given to state and local governments to address the circumstance Kansans faced as a result of the extreme cold weather in February. During the hearing, he said he urged the Treasury to develop guidance that allows the most recent COVID-19 relief legislation to be used to reduce the burden placed on residents on Kansas households and businesses by expensive utility bills.

According to Sen. Moran, eligible uses in the category include help to households, small businesses and nonprofits; and aid to impacted industries. He said help to households includes food assistance, rent, mortgage or utility assistance; counseling and legal help to prevent eviction or homelessness; cash help; emergency assistance for burials, home repairs or other needs; internet access or digital literacy help; or job training to address the negative impacts on the economy due to COVID-19.

Sen. Moran said assistance to small business and non-profits includes, but is not limited to the following:

Loans or grants to mitigate financial hardship such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure, for example by supporting payroll and benefits costs, costs to retain employees, mortgage, rent, or utilities costs, and other operating costs;

Loans, grants, or in-kind assistance to implement COVID-19 prevention or mitigation tactics, such as physical plant changes to enable social distancing, enhanced cleaning efforts, barriers or partitions, or COVID-19 vaccination, testing, or contact tracing programs; and Technical assistance, counseling, or other services to assist with business planning needs

