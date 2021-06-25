Two teens arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year near a Kansas City, Kansas, elementary school earlier this month.

Authorities said Thursday that U.S. Marshals took the suspects, ages 16 and 17, into custody. A news release from police said they will face criminal charges in Wyandotte County.

Both had been sought in the killing of Kaden Bauswell, who was found shot near Hazel Grove Elementary School on June 8.

