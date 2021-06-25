TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a Thursday night shooting in the 1200 block of Polk has been identified.

The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday night shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk as Bradley Bellinder, 51, of Topeka.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched after receiving a call for service on the report of an unknown medical situation.

On arrival, it said officers were made aware of an adult victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound. It said officers located the victim, Bellinder, and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

