Advertisement

TPD identifies victim of Thursday night shooting

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a Thursday night shooting in the 1200 block of Polk has been identified.

The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday night shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk as Bradley Bellinder, 51, of Topeka.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched after receiving a call for service on the report of an unknown medical situation.

On arrival, it said officers were made aware of an adult victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound. It said officers located the victim, Bellinder, and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check WIBW.com for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

Latest News

Wichita man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for distributing thousands of child porn images
Community Blood Centers hosted mobile Blood Drive at Topeka ER & Hospital
Blood Donation Centers Continue Fighting Empty Shelves
14 indicted for over $1 million in wire fraud
Tickets for Harlem Globetrotters at Stormont Vail Events Center on sale now