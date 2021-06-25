Advertisement

Topeka Police investigate after overnight chase ends in crash

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after a chase overnight ended in a crash.

Lt. Matt Danielson said TPD received a report of a fight and gunshots heard in the 6200 block of 26th Court in southwest Topeka around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, Lt. Danielson said a vehicle fled the area, leading police on a chase.

He said TPD believed the driver was potentially connected to a shooting.

The chase ended around 1:30 a.m. when the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree at 21st and Pembroke Ln.

Topeka Police said the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Topeka police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police said the...
Shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk
Blanco Brown at Country Stampede 2021
The main stage giving performers a chance to rock out at Stampede
Country Stampede 2021
Shawnee Co. prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede
Country Stampede 2021
County prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede