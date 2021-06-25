Topeka Police investigate after overnight chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after a chase overnight ended in a crash.

Lt. Matt Danielson said TPD received a report of a fight and gunshots heard in the 6200 block of 26th Court in southwest Topeka around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, Lt. Danielson said a vehicle fled the area, leading police on a chase.

He said TPD believed the driver was potentially connected to a shooting.

The chase ended around 1:30 a.m. when the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree at 21st and Pembroke Ln.

Topeka Police said the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more details become available.

