Tickets for Harlem Globetrotters at Stormont Vail Events Center on sale now

(Flint River Entertainment Complex)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters back in action at the Stormont Vail Events Center have gone on sale on Friday.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Topeka on Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. It said the Tour is a basketball event like none other, with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks. It said part streetball from the players that defined it and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters.

According to the Events Center, the Spread Game Tour will introduce new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and the #SQUADZONE, in select markets, where fans will have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

Tickets start at $29 and went on sale on Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

