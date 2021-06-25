Swimming and floating playground at Adventure Cove closed June 26-27 due to staff shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The swimming and floating playground at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will be closed the weekend of June 26 and 27 due to a staffing shortage.

Paddleboats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards will still be available to rent.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec director Tim Laurent says a number of lifeguards at Adventure Cove will be unavailable on the 26th and 27th due to family vacations and other events. “We respect our staff’s need for time off and we continue to recruit and train more lifeguards to help cover our eight aquatic centers and pools,” Laurent said.

Shawnee County has been experiencing a lifeguard shortage this summer and the issue of raising lifeguards’ wages has been a topic of discussion within the community. Mr. Laurent says Parks and Recreation will be holding a budget hearing on July 2 to discuss a wage increase for 2022.

