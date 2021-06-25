Sunflower Music Festival finale to debut new work honoring women U.S. Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Music Festival hits a high note with its Saturday night finale.

The free concert will debut a new piece by guest composer Libby Larsen, honoring women who served on the U.S. Supreme Court. Called “The Supreme Four,” Larsen researched the first four female justices and created what festival guest conductor JoAnn Falletta described as “a portrait in music.” It will feature narration by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The 7:30 p.m. Saturday concert will be preceded by a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. focusing on women’s rights and achievements. 13′s Melissa Brunner will moderate the discussion, with panelists including Falletta; Larsen; Hon. Jean Dubofsky, a Topeka native who was the first woman Colorado Supreme Court Justice; Hon. Evelyn Wilson, Kansas Supreme Court Justice; and Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.

Sunflower Music Festival events are free. Saturday’s panel discussion and concert take place at White Concert Hall, and also may be viewed via live stream through the festival’s web site.

Larsen’s piece was written before Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the High Court.

