Power outages reported early Friday across Topeka area after high winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High winds early Friday were causing downed trees and power poles as well as electrical outages in the Topeka area.

A power pole was reported to have fallen onto a house around 3:55 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue.

Other power lines were reported down in the area of S.W. 11th and Clay and the 5700 block of S.W. 61st.

Electricity was out in a large area of south Topeka as of 4:10 a.m. Friday.

One of the largest outage was reported by Evergy in the Hi-Crest area of southeast Topeka.

Another large power outage was reported in the Lake Shawnee area.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued around 4:10 a.m. for portions of Jefferson and Douglas counties. The warning was to be in effect until 4:45 a.m.

