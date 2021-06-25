Storms blow through causing damage at Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms and heavy winds blew through the Capital City early Friday morning causing some damage to the outdoor music festival at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Kicker Country Stampede organizers already had to cancel the opening night headliner, Riley Green, as severe storms moved toward the grounds Thursday night.

On Friday morning campers and organizers woke up to several tents collapsed, dozens of plastic lawn chairs blown over, and multiple trash bins toppled in the storm.

Emergency management officials said the damage at the park appears to be minor.

Country Stampede organizers are in contact with the National Weather Service in Topeka as the threat of more severe weather returning this weekend is possible.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.