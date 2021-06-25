Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton earns Lifetime Achievement Award

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Legendary Silver Lake football coach C.J. Hamilton has earned the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Hamilton, a Silver Lake graduate and the namesake of the Eagles’ football field, is Kansas’s all-time winningest coach (438-95).

In his 46-year tenure, Silver Lake has made 39 state playoff appearances, 18 title game appearances, and won eight state championships.

He began his career with the Eagles in 1973. After spending the 1977-78 season at Washburn as the defensive backs coach, Hamilton returned to Silver Lake and has been there since.

