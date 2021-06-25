Advertisement

Shawnee Co. prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County music fans came ready to rock for the opening night of Country Stampede Thursday.

“Oh man, it’s so great to be out here we love live music,” said Van Witthuhn of Hayes.

“We’ve been so cooped up for so long with COVID and it’s so good to get and hear some good country music and be around people.”

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols said it’s important to also come to the festival with a plan.

“Have that plan know where you’re going to go so maybe not walk 10 minutes across the grounds when you need to take cover quickly,” he said.

“When we say shelter in place we mean shelter in place which means go to your car and get undercover.”

He said being prepared will better the experience for everyone.

“We really need people to make a plan now so when we send information out react to that plan as fast as possible,” he said.

“Be safe, drink a lot of water, it’s hot the next few days possible storms we have our fingers crossed it won’t be as bad as last time just be prepared.”

Sign up for text alerts from Emergency Management by texting “Stampede21″ or Airshow21″ to 888777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Blanco Brown at Country Stampede 2021
The main stage giving performers a chance to rock out at Stampede
Country Stampede 2021
County prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede
Blanco Brown at Country Stampede 2021
Artists love audience, energy at Country Stampede
When KS Air National Guard pilot Cody Means injured his ankle, he ended up with an orthopedic...
Kansas National Guard pilot, surgeon use unique connection to aide recovery from ankle injury