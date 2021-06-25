Shawnee Co. prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County music fans came ready to rock for the opening night of Country Stampede Thursday.

“Oh man, it’s so great to be out here we love live music,” said Van Witthuhn of Hayes.

“We’ve been so cooped up for so long with COVID and it’s so good to get and hear some good country music and be around people.”

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols said it’s important to also come to the festival with a plan.

“Have that plan know where you’re going to go so maybe not walk 10 minutes across the grounds when you need to take cover quickly,” he said.

“When we say shelter in place we mean shelter in place which means go to your car and get undercover.”

He said being prepared will better the experience for everyone.

“We really need people to make a plan now so when we send information out react to that plan as fast as possible,” he said.

“Be safe, drink a lot of water, it’s hot the next few days possible storms we have our fingers crossed it won’t be as bad as last time just be prepared.”

Sign up for text alerts from Emergency Management by texting “Stampede21″ or Airshow21″ to 888777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.