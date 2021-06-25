Senate passes National Dairy Month resolution day after Kansas Gov. proclaims Kansas Dairy Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has passed a Sen. Marshall-backed resolution that names June 2021 as National Dairy Month.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Senate has passed his bipartisan resolution to support the designation of June 2021 as National Dairy Month. He said he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) led the resolution, which aims to recognize the importance of dairy in a healthy diet and the amazing work of dairy producers in being stewards of the land and livestock.

“As an OBGYN with decades of experience, I’ve seen the lasting effects of society’s war on dairy. Widespread inaccurate information has led to an entire generation of Americans who do not drink milk and in turn are at high risk of serious health concerns,” said Senator Marshall. “I’m proud to have led this effort alongside Senator Gillibrand to encourage the American people to gain a deeper understanding of how dairy fuels our bodies. Hardworking farmers and producers across the country utilize the best practices to ensure we have access to nutritious dairy products, and I’m glad they are getting the recognition they deserve.”

Sen. Marshall said senators that joined the pair include Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Scott (R-SC), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), James Risch (R-ID), Angus King (I-ME), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

According to Marshall, the U.S. dairy industry is a key driver in the national food system and supports residents of the U.S. both nutritionally and economically. According to the 2020-2025, Dietary Guidelines for Americans, dairy products and fortified soy beverages have nutritional compositions that put them ahead of the curve in maintaining good health and reduced the risk of chronic diseases throughout all stages of life. He said the resolution also highlights the economic impact of dairy producers in the U.S. and encourages consumers to visit with producers to better understand the production process. He said it is estimated that the dairy industry supports 3.3 million jobs and provides $41.6 billion in direct wages to support workers and their families.

The passage of the resolution comes a day after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed June as Kansas Dairy Month.

“Kansas has a strong tradition of agricultural excellence, and Hildebrand Farms Dairy is no exception,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I was glad to join their family today to celebrate Kansas Dairy Month. We’ll continue finding ways to support our dairy farmers, industry partners, and entire agriculture community to grow our economy.”

To read the full resolution, click HERE.

