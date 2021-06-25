RCPD to offer new fingerprinting services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department will offer new fingerprinting services.

The Riley County Police Department says effective July 1, it will expand its fingerprinting services to accommodate general licensing applications.

According to RCPD, it will now provide fingerprinting services for applications like teachers, adoptions and nurses. It said fingerprints will be available on a walk-in basis only, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the front lobby of the law enforcement center at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan.

Previously, RCPD said it only provided fingerprinting for Concealed Carry Licensing purposes. It said fingerprinting services for Concealed Carry Licensing will continue along with the new services.

RCPD said the cost of fingerprinting is $20, which can be paid by cash, check or money order. It said the cost for Concealed Carry Licensing will continue to be $32.50 and can be paid through the same means.

