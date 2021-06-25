Advertisement

Preparations are under way for Stuff the Bus

By JC Post
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City / Geary County United Way will conduct their annual Stuff the Bus school supply raising campaign in July. Executive Director Nichole Mader said key collection days will include July 17, 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at Walmart and Dillons.

In Stuff the Bus school supplies are collected for needy children in USD 475. This year supplies will also be collected for youth in Chapman and Enterprise. Supplies collected can range from pens and pencils to crayons to headphones.” We collect those and they go directly to the school districts that we serve for children who may not have enough school supplies.” Contributions will also be accepted at local business locations.

In Chapman, supplies can be left at Astra Ban and B & K Fitness, while in Enterprise they will be accepted at the library and city hall. Mader noted that the United Way dissolved recently so United Way organizations in Junction City and Salina are reaching out to help. Again....the campaign will be conducted in July.

