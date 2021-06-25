Advertisement

Portion of I-35 in Osage Co. closed in both directions

Osage Co. crash
Osage Co. crash(KWCH)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about an accident that has closed I-35 in both directions in Osage Co.

Osage Co. Dispatch says the accident happened around 2:15 p.m.

As of 4:50 p.m., the interstate was closed in both directions between the Melvern and Waverly Exits.

No other information has been released. Check back for more details as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

Latest News

13 News at Six
FILE - The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday,...
Worlds of Fun to continue calendar change through July due to labor shortage, adds Oceans of Fun
JoAnn Falletta is guest conductor for the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival at Washburn University.
Sunflower Music Festival finale to debut new work honoring women U.S. Supreme Court justices
JoAnn Falletta is guest conductor for the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival at Washburn University.
Sunflower Music Festival finale to debut new work honoring women U.S. Supreme Court justices
KU’s Hoppel prepares for first-ever Olympics
KU’s Hoppel prepares for first-ever Olympics: “It still has not sunk in”