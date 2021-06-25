Advertisement

North Topeka shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Topeka.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed a call came just after 10 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

More information wasn’t immediately available. 13 NEWS has a crew on scene, and will update this story with any additional information.

