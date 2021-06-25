North Topeka shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Topeka.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed a call came just after 10 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. Topeka Police said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

More information wasn’t immediately available. 13 NEWS has a crew on scene, and will update this story with any additional information.

