Nixed 2020 season gives K-State’s Wolfley newfound purpose, Olympic Trials trip

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Logan Wolfley has his meet-day routine down to a T.

He’ll first wake up his muscles with some light stretching, then move to a neuro-muscular warm-up about three hours before competition: things like high-knees and arm swings.

Then it’s time for a sandwich, cold shower, and some country music to calm his nerves.

“It’s always the exact same sandwich,” Wolfley laughed. “Foot-long Italian.”

That routine didn’t change June 19 — but the day was anything but typical.

The K-State senior was competing for a trip to Tokyo at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“I was a little bit nervous for this one because this was my first time every competing at the national championships,” Wolfley said. “That level of competition is always kind of a little nerve-wracking just because you know it’s the best of the best, so you need to bring your A-game.”

The Silver Lake-native was among the nation’s 24-best javelin throwers at historic Hayward Field.

“Being able to throw and compete in that environment was just a very unique experience, something I’ve never been able to do before,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of different track meets and I’ve seen a lot of really cool stadiums and places like that, but this stadium is crazy. It’s so much fun to be there.”

Wolfley finished 20th overall, missing the finals, but accomplishing something most athletes never come close to.

The Trials capped off a season that included a first-place finish at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships and 15th-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

“It shows any small-town kid has the chance to compete at one of the highest levels there is,” Wolfley said. “If you just put in the work day in, day out, everybody has the chance to be literally one of the best if you know the goal you’re trying to get to and the strategy of how you’re going to get there.”

A SECOND CHANCE

Wolfley originally planned to graduate last May.

But when his phone rang with the news the 2020 outdoor season was canceled, he treated it as a wake-up call.

“That made me really realize that I was taking the last few seasons for granted,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m a college athlete, this is fun.’ Kind of just going through the motions and not really appreciating the fact that I’m a college athlete and this is a very unique experience.”

With a newfound purpose, Wolfley got to work.

He spent the off-season dialing in his nutrition, ramping up his flexibility routine, and even driving to Wamego twice a week for swim workouts.

“The last twelve months of my training, mentally and physically, I was all there,” he said.

Most importantly, he says, he worked on his mindset.

“That training every day I think was the biggest factor,” Wolfley said. “I told myself I’m going to do everything I’m capable of to be able to be the athlete I want to be.”

The payoff of that work showed in his performance.

Wolfley went from throwing 58.95m for fourth place at the 2019 Big 12 Outdoor Championships, to 73.08m in 2021 for first — and the all-time best mark in K-State history.

And, the now-former Wildcat says, he hasn’t reached his peak just yet.

“I don’t think I’m done yet. I want to keep throwing,” Wolfley said. “Just this last year, I was starting to see the potential I did have in throwing. From last season to this season, the amount I’ve improved has just been crazy. So I really do want to keep training and throw post-collegiately.”

Up next, Wolfley targets the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

“If you want something and you’re actually super passionate about it and you love it, you’re going to find a way to make it work if you just are willing to put in the time,” Wolfley said. “It took me five years to realize that, just being kind of at the bottom. But then I realized: I do love this sport, I do love competing, and I know I have potential.”

