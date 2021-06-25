Advertisement

MFD offers firework safety tips for Fourth of July

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has issued a safety reminder to residents planning on using fireworks this Fourth of July.

“If you choose to purchase and discharge fireworks, follow all safety rules and discharge fireworks in a safe location away from people” said Fire Marshal Jake Powell.  “And when you are finished, it is imperative that you wet down the fireworks and put them in a non-combustible container away from your home.  It seems like every year we have a fire caused by discarded fireworks, and unfortunately some with major property damage.”

The City of Manhattan is allowing firework discharge from 8 am to midnight July 1 through July 4. Sales are allowed from noon July 1 through midnight July 4. It is illegal to discharge fireworks in streets, alleys, parks or public property.

Several types of fireworks, including sky lanterns, bottle rockets and M80s, are illegal in the state of Kansas.

MFD is also offering tips to the community to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Fourth of July:

  • Fireworks should only be discharged under adult supervision.
  • Always read the fireworks label for proper firing instructions.
  • Use fireworks only in a clear area away from houses, buildings, and dry grass.
  • Fireworks should not be ignited in glass or metal containers.
  • Never hold fireworks in your hand when lighting.
  • Keep observers at a safe distance.
  • Have a bucket of water, garden hose, or fire extinguisher available in the immediate area.
  • Soak used fireworks overnight in a bucket of water prior to disposal

