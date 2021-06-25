Masks now optional for USD 475 students, staff

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools USD 475 staff and students will now have the option to wear a face mask while on school property.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says after much consideration, its administrative team has decided to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

According to the district, following CDC guidelines, it still encourages those that have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear a face mask when in a public setting.

The district said its administration will continue to work hard with local, state and national health organizations to make sure everyone is safe.

If further guidance is released from the CDC or KDHE, it said the district’s administration could change the policy.

