Advertisement

Masks now optional for USD 475 students, staff

FILE
FILE(unsplash.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools USD 475 staff and students will now have the option to wear a face mask while on school property.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says after much consideration, its administrative team has decided to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

According to the district, following CDC guidelines, it still encourages those that have not been fully vaccinated to continue to wear a face mask when in a public setting.

The district said its administration will continue to work hard with local, state and national health organizations to make sure everyone is safe.

If further guidance is released from the CDC or KDHE, it said the district’s administration could change the policy.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 1200 block of...
One person dead after Thursday night shooting in North Topeka
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Kicker Country Stampede Traffic Plans
Country Stampede cancels opening night headliner, fans told to take shelter
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Good Samaritans who helped during Father’s Day crash

Latest News

Gov. Kelly applauds Shawnee Co. agencies for work to vaccinate minority populatins against COVID-19
Vaccine
Gov. Kelly launches campaign to urge Hispanic Kansans to get COVID-19 vaccines
When KS Air National Guard pilot Cody Means injured his ankle, he ended up with an orthopedic...
Kansas National Guard pilot, surgeon use unique connection to aide recovery from ankle injury
When KS Air National Guard pilot Cody Means injured his ankle, he ended up with an orthopedic...
Kansas National Guard pilot, surgeon use unique connection to aide recovery from ankle injury