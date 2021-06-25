Advertisement

Man pleads no contest after 6-year-old accidentally shot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has pleaded no contest to endangering a child after a 5-year-old boy shot and critically injured a 6-year-old friend at his home.

Rashun Lewis, 28, agreed to the plea deal Wednesday for a charge of aggravated endangering of a child.

The injured boy, Tayshawn Mack Harris, was shot in the head and flown to Children’s Mercy hospital in critical condition on Aug. 5 but he later stabilized, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Tayshawn’s family told the newspaper that he was visiting longtime family friends when he was shot. In a police affidavit, Lewis’ wife, Charon Dillon, told investigators her 5-year-old son and Tayshawn were playing in a different room and must have found Lewis’ gun.

Lewis told police he heard a gunshot, ran into the couple’s bedroom and found the two boys under the bed. When Tayshawn stood up, he started bleeding from his head, according to the affidavit.

