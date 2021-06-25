The main stage giving performers a chance to rock out at Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Travis Marvin and Blanco Brown were ecstatic coming off the stage after performing live in front of hundreds of people at the Kicker Country Stampede.

With COVID-19 canceling this event last year, they said it was all love when doing what they do.

“it’s all love, I love love,” said Brown. “That’s what I live for. Purpose over everything. Share love, enjoy.”

“Stampede -- It can’t be any better than this for a Midwest festival in Kansas. This has always been a blast,” said Marvin. The 25th annual Kicker Country Stampede started off with Marvin taking the stage for the third time Thursday night.

“I’ll do it every day if I could and maybe we’ll come back next year you never know,” said Marvin.

Some things did change with the setup after a year of waiting to put on the weekend-long concert series, but the mentality of the two performers stayed the same.

Marvin said, “As far as from having the boys, as far as playing and going from start to finish as fast as you can and hard and just having fun with everybody, that’s never changed.”

Interacting with fans is something these artists love to do. Blanco Brown was amongst the crowd taking pictures hours after his set. Marvin was signing hats, shirts, and taking pictures as well right after his show.

“I love the crowd, the participation, the love. I could feel it as soon as I touched the stage and it just got better and better,” said Brown.

Marvin still has other duties when it comes to singing on stage throughout the weekend, but for the time being, they both have time to sit back and enjoy the rest of the stampede festivities.

“The outside fans I mean those are the fans that are true, not that the guys in front don’t cause they paid a lot of money to be there but those guys outback, it takes a long time to get in here, wait in long lines so I appreciate everyone that’s here,” said Marvin.

Brown said, “Ah man, I’m finna get some funnel cake. I’m being a fat boy. You know I just love the folks.”

Stampede canceled Thursday’s final acts because of the weather, but they have a full slate set for Friday.

Meghan Patrick welcomes the main stage crowd at 2:30 p.m. Many of whom may just be waking up after tonight’s performances. Kentucky Headhunters, Maddie and Tae, and Mitchell Tenpenny will keep the party going on the main stage before Sam Hunt brings it home at 9:30 p.m.

Fans also can enjoy 10 other artists and bands hitting the other two stages on the grounds -- not to mention all of the acts rearing to go Saturday.

