Advertisement

The main stage giving performers a chance to rock out at Stampede

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Travis Marvin and Blanco Brown were ecstatic coming off the stage after performing live in front of hundreds of people at the Kicker Country Stampede.

With COVID-19 canceling this event last year, they said it was all love when doing what they do.

“it’s all love, I love love,” said Brown. “That’s what I live for. Purpose over everything. Share love, enjoy.”

“Stampede -- It can’t be any better than this for a Midwest festival in Kansas. This has always been a blast,” said Marvin. The 25th annual Kicker Country Stampede started off with Marvin taking the stage for the third time Thursday night.

“I’ll do it every day if I could and maybe we’ll come back next year you never know,” said Marvin.

Some things did change with the setup after a year of waiting to put on the weekend-long concert series, but the mentality of the two performers stayed the same.

Marvin said, “As far as from having the boys, as far as playing and going from start to finish as fast as you can and hard and just having fun with everybody, that’s never changed.”

Interacting with fans is something these artists love to do. Blanco Brown was amongst the crowd taking pictures hours after his set. Marvin was signing hats, shirts, and taking pictures as well right after his show.

“I love the crowd, the participation, the love. I could feel it as soon as I touched the stage and it just got better and better,” said Brown.

Marvin still has other duties when it comes to singing on stage throughout the weekend, but for the time being, they both have time to sit back and enjoy the rest of the stampede festivities.

“The outside fans I mean those are the fans that are true, not that the guys in front don’t cause they paid a lot of money to be there but those guys outback, it takes a long time to get in here, wait in long lines so I appreciate everyone that’s here,” said Marvin.

Brown said, “Ah man, I’m finna get some funnel cake. I’m being a fat boy. You know I just love the folks.”

Stampede canceled Thursday’s final acts because of the weather, but they have a full slate set for Friday.

Meghan Patrick welcomes the main stage crowd at 2:30 p.m. Many of whom may just be waking up after tonight’s performances. Kentucky Headhunters, Maddie and Tae, and Mitchell Tenpenny will keep the party going on the main stage before Sam Hunt brings it home at 9:30 p.m.

Fans also can enjoy 10 other artists and bands hitting the other two stages on the grounds -- not to mention all of the acts rearing to go Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
First Alert T-Storms Tonight
Severe storms develop this evening, all hazards possible
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Country Stampede 2021
Shawnee Co. prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede
Country Stampede 2021
County prepared for emergency weather at Country Stampede
Blanco Brown at Country Stampede 2021
Artists love audience, energy at Country Stampede
When KS Air National Guard pilot Cody Means injured his ankle, he ended up with an orthopedic...
Kansas National Guard pilot, surgeon use unique connection to aide recovery from ankle injury